Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) PT Lowered to €39.00 at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PLFRY remained flat at $$30.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Palfinger has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Palfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

