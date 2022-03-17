Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.04%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
