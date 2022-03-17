PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.53 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $319.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PAR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. 411,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

