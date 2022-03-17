Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of 933.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

PGRE opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Paramount Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Paramount Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 550,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

