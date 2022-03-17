Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $193.28 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

