ParkinGo (GOT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,225.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.02 million and $3,225.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

