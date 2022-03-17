Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 555,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KTTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 247,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,496. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
