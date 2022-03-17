Patterson Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

PDCO opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

