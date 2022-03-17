Patterson Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
PDCO opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.
In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.
About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
