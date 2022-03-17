Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
