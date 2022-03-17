Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $26.44

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $28.28. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 9,631 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

