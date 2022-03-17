PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

