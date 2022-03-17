Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.56 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 21.70 ($0.28), with a volume of 241,052 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.36) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

