Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.80.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 303,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,033. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.