Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 455 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,284,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

