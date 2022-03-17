Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of MO opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

