Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

