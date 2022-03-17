Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.02. 241,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

