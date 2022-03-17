Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 37,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,928. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

