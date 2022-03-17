PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $46.49

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.49, but opened at $48.37. PetroChina shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 8,778 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PetroChina by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PetroChina by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

