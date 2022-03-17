PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “While ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry in a year (+22.1% versus +37.8%), the stock appears to be positioned favorably. In particular, higher oil prices expected to support the state-run giant's upstream unit in the near-to-medium term. As is evident from the nine-month results, PetroChina's exploration & production segment has been benefiting from the stunning turnaround in commodity prices. However, the historic oil price crash of 2020 hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity swings make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and its weak oil production growth prospects. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth currently warrants a cautious stance.”

Get PetroChina alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter.

About PetroChina (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetroChina (PTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.