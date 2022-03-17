PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 217,107 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Eskil Jersing purchased 768,807 shares of PetroNeft Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £23,064.21 ($29,992.47).

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

