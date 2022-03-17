PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Announces Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:PMCB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 131,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $33.00.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth $147,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.