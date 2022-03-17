PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $100.35

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.35 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

