Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $107,453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.