Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.