Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.
In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
