Piper Sandler Trims SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Target Price to $21.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPNE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.