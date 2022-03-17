Piper Sandler Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $36.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.