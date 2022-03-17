Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

