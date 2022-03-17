PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) CFO Rita M. O’connor Purchases 13,700 Shares

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.50. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

