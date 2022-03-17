Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

