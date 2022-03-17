Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.