PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

