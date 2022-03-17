Precision BioSciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 375,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 44.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $133,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 104.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

