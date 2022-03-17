PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $38,447.73 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.

Shares of PNRG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

