Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Project Inverse (XIV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $500,547.68 and $419,078.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.28 or 0.06721507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.95 or 1.00012239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,708,652 coins and its circulating supply is 36,143,848 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

