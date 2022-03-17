Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $283,466,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

