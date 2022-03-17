Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

