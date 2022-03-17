PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 312,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.