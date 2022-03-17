PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 312,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

