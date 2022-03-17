PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,310 shares of company stock worth $4,617,258 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

