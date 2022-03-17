Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Critical Review

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Worksport alerts:

0.9% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Worksport and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 104.12 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -5.02 Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.00 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Puradyn Filter Technologies beats Worksport on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies (Get Rating)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.