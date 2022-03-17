Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

PXS stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.56. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

