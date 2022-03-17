Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The stock has a market cap of $596.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.00%.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

