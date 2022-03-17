Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Airsculpt Technologies Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIRS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

