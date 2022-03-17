Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Cut by Analyst

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.79. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

