Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.85. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

