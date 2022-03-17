Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EverCommerce Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverCommerce in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.87. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
