Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EverCommerce Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverCommerce in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.54.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.87. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

