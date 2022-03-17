QUAI DAO Trading Up 3% This Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $923,538.69 and $154,079.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.65 or 0.06860391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.09 or 1.00113325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041310 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

