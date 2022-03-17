Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will report $325.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.97 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $238.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of XM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 1,710,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 167,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

