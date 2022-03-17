Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.45. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 1,224 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)
