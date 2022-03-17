Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.45. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 1,224 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.